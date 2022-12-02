Bearden Named YF&R Discussion Meet Winner

HOT SPRINGS — Rachel Bearden won the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet at the Arkansas Farm Bureau 88th Annual Convention on Thursday in Hot Springs. Bearden will now compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation conference scheduled for January in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The discussion meet provides a forum for young farm leaders to demonstrate their verbal and problem-solving presentation skills while they discuss their views on issues affecting agriculture. There were 11 competitors in the discussion meet. Bearden won $7,000 courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.

“The YF&R Discussion Meet is an excellent opportunity to work together to come up with solutions to the problems we all face,” said Bearden, “I’m honored to be chosen to represent our fellow young farmers and ranchers to bring attention to the issues where we need the most help.”

In 2021, Rachel and her husband John Michael won ArFB’s YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award. Rachel is an extension agent in Hot Spring County, serving as Staff Chair. She is a sixth-generation cow-calf producer. The Beardens also raise performance horses, hay, sheep, and timber. She also serves as national vice chair for early career development for the National County Agricultural Agents Association and secretary for the Animal Science Working Group of National Association of 4-H Youth Development Professionals.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

