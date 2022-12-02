Craighead Named Top Farm Bureau County in 2022

HOT SPRINGS – Craighead County is the state’s top county Farm Bureau organization for 2022. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman and Vice President Mike Freeze presented the organization’s President’s Award to Craighead Farm Bureau President Drew Davis on Dec. 1 at the 88th Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

“Receiving the President’s Award is such an honor for our county,” said Davis. “Our staff and members work exceptionally hard all year long to support our community and carry out the mission of Farm Bureau. This recognition is the direct result of that hard work, we’re very proud to receive it today.”

Counties competing for the President’s Award must earn a Gold Star designation in each of 10 measurement categories and be a top scorer in their respective membership category. The 10 Gold Star categories are membership acquisition, organization, public relations, commodity services, governmental affairs, women’s activities, Young Farmers & Ranchers activities, member services, safety and youth.

The other finalists for the President’s Award included Bradley, Cross, Stone and Jackson counties.

The Membership Retention Award went to Boone County. This award goes to the county with the highest membership retention percentage in the state. Boone County had a retention rate of 96.251 percent.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

