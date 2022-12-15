Arkansas Farm Bureau Promotes Pistole to Director of Public Relations

The Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) Federation announced that Bryan Pistole has been promoted to Director of Public Relations. The promotion comes after eight years with the Federation, where he most recently served as creative director. Pistole has more than 30 years of experience in graphic design, video production, web services and event management.



In his new role, Pistole will be responsible for helping guide the organization's internal and external messaging in addition to his continued work of implementing brand standards across the organization and managing the Production Hub, ArFB’s in-house print, mail and fulfillment center.



“Bryan’s knowledge and skillset is an invaluable to our organization and the members we represent,” said Steve Eddington, Arkansas Farm Bureau’s vice president of public relations. “His experience and leadership will accelerate our public relations team in an exciting direction.”



Before joining ArFB, Pistole worked in a variety of roles with Alltel/Fidelity Information Services, Alltel Corp. and Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods. He also operated a private creative consulting firm for more than 18 years. Bryan earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Harding University in 1991. He and his wife, Starr, live in North Little Rock and have three grown children and six grandchildren.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

