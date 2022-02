We've arrived at the finale of our first season of "Filthy Farm Jobs" and Arkansas Farm Bureau Marketing Director Jenny Higgs wades into what could be our messiest job yet. Join (and laugh at) Jenny as she visits Keo Fish Farms and joins owner Mike Freeze’s team to help with seining striped bass. Do you have a filthy farm job you’d like to see us feature in future episodes? Let us know about it in the comments below!