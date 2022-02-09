Arkansas Farms Face Winter Storm

February kicked off with a winter storm that swept across the state bringing ice and snow that covered pastures, fields and rural roads. Arkansas ranchers and farmers shared their updates and photos and we spent time with one Hot Spring County family who showed us how they get their work done despite the weather.

Video Updates from the Farm

The Fryars of Hot Spring County

Marion County Farm Bureau president Larry Blasdel provided this update from his Ozark Mountains farm near Flippin.

See photos of the winter storm submitted by farmers, ranchers and members around the state on our Flickr page.