What is Arkansas Farm Bureau?

What’s the first thing you think of when someone says “Arkansas Farm Bureau”? Yes, Arkansas Farm Bureau offers great insurance products (and you should definitely check them out), but there’s more to the story. Much more. To kick off Farm Bureau Week 2022, ArFB Director of Marketing Jenny Higgs provides a short tutorial on Arkansas Farm Bureau basics and explains what your membership supports and why it’s so important to farmers and communities across the state. #BeAChampionBeAMember