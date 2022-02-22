Arkansas Farm Bureau Leaders Provide Guidance on National Agriculture Issues

Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) leaders participated in the American Farm Bureau Issues Advisory Committee meetings held in Arlington, Va. this month. The Issues Advisory Committee consists of 13 subcommittees focused on priority agricultural topics with a purpose of identifying issues and discussing appropriate actions and solutions.

Committee members are appointed by American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall, with five ArFB state board members serving on the committee this year. Arkansas members include Jon Carroll, Monroe Co.; Joe Christian, Craighead Co.; Dustin Cowell, Newton Co.; Sherry Felts, Mississippi Co.; and Chase Groves, Miller Co. The state’s members serve on subcommittees focused on agricultural labor, animal care, farm policy, federal lands and water issues.

“It’s important that Arkansas farmers and ranchers have a voice when discussing the issues and solutions of our industry at the national level,” said Matt King, Senior Vice President of Administration and Advocacy at Arkansas Farm Bureau “The five Arkansas representatives have decades of knowledge and experience to share with leaders from across the country, making them strong advocates for our state.”

The outcomes from this meeting result in guidance for the American Farm Bureau board of directors when making policy-based decisions for the national organization. In addition to the annual committee meeting, members participate in meetings throughout the year to provide counsel as needed.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com