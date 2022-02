With 75 years of serving patrons from across the world, the Venesian Inn in Tontitown is a pioneer of Ozark-inspired Italian dishes. In celebration of the 2022 Arkansas Heritage Food Hall of Fame's Food of the Year, chicken, we visited the Venesian Inn to learn more about the restaurant's rich history and get a tutorial on how to cook up their famous fried chicken, which is uniquely paired with spaghetti every night.