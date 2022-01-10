AFBF Convention Day 1 Recap

It was a busy first day at the American Farm Bureau Convention in Atlanta. From General Sessions – featuring American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, former F-15 pilot and businessman Jim Murphy – to workshops on topics like agriculture policy, tax issues and mental health, Arkansas Farm Bureau members and leaders listened, learned and discussed important issues with other attendees from around the country. Watch Terry and Wendy Norwood of Greene County talk about their experience.