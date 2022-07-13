Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest Winners Announced

Lauren Powell (left) and Caitlin Cooper (right).

Caitlin Cooper, 14, of Romance (White County) and Lauren Powell, 15, of Lowell (Benton County) are the winners of the 2022 Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest.

The contest is divided into two categories – the “Main Dish” and “Party Ideas” competitions. Cooper’s Three Cheese Spinach Alfredo Pasta recipe won in the Main Dish category, while Powell’s Mini Cinnamon Roll Cheesecakes recipe took first place in the Party Ideas category. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a summary of why they chose it and a video of them making the dish. Judges then reviewed each contestant’s submission before deciding. Cooper and Powell were selected over three other finalists in their categories, and each received a $150 pre-paid gift card as a prize.

“I like my recipe because it is simple and easy to make and it is delicious,” said Cooper, daughter of Cameron and Melissa Cooper.

Powell is the daughter of Jeremy and Tracey Powell. “This recipe is good for any type of party, but it is also great as a dessert to any delicious meal,” she said. “I think the creamy cheesecake with the spice of cinnamon would go well with a Mexican dinner party.”

The finalists in the Main Dish category were 16-year-old Andrew Huett of Elizabeth, second place; 13-year-old Colton Loving of Delaware, third place; and nine-year-old Hannah Evans of Jonesboro, fourth place. The finalists in the Party Ideas competition were 12-year-old Charlotte Roberts of Lonsdale, second place; 18-year-old Savannah Loving of Delaware, third place; and 11-year-old Penelope Samons of Pencil Bluff, fourth place.

The annual Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest is sponsored by Arkansas Farm Bureau and the Arkansas Dairy Cooperative Association and held during National Dairy Month in June.

