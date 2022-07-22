Sen. Boozman Presented Golden Plow Award

After two previous attempts were foiled by winter weather earlier this year, U.S. Senator John Boozman of Arkansas was presented Friday with the Golden Plow Award at Arkansas Farm Bureau’s mid-summer Officers & Leaders conference in Rogers. The Golden Plow is the highest honor presented to a sitting member of Congress by the American Farm Bureau.

ArFB President Rich Hillman (l), Sen. John Boozman (c) and American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall (r).

Boozman is just the third Arkansan to earn the Golden Plow, following Sen. David Pryor (1989) and Sen. Blanche Lincoln (2008). American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and ArFB President Rich Hillman presented the award.

Boozman is ranking member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. He is in his second term as senator after five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, The senator is a 10-time Friend of Farm Bureau, which is awarded to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau’s policy positions.

“Sen. John Boozman is a champion for agriculture,” said Hillman, who nominated Boozman for the Golden Plow. “Our nation’s farmers and ranchers could not be better served than we are with John Boozman leading agriculture policy efforts in the U.S. Senate. He epitomizes the spirit of the Golden Plow Award.

“The Senator’s best attribute is his ability to find consensus. He will always stand for what he believes, though part of being a leader is putting aside the small stuff and working for the common good. He is the epitome of a statesman and has always represented Arkansas farmers’ and ranchers’ interests with tenacity and the highest integrity.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 member-families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

