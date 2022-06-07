Arkansas Farm Bureau Selects Summer Interns

Two college students have joined Arkansas Farm Bureau for the summer as interns. The interns will work with various departments to expand their skills while developing a better understanding of the agriculture industry in Arkansas.

Ayden Massey is interning with the Public Relations department. Her role consists of generating content for social channels, creating print materials, assisting with video production and additional fieldwork.

Massey is from Lincoln and graduated in May from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in agricultural leadership.

“Starting my professional career at an organization that has such a tremendous impact on the agriculture industry in Arkansas is an incredible opportunity,” said Massey. “I can’t think of a better place to transfer the skills I developed from the classroom to a professional setting.”

Mary Eichenberger is interning with the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs, Organization and Member Programs and Public Affairs and Government Relations department. Her role consists of conducting research and collecting commodity and industry data.

Eichenberger is from Clarksville and is a senior at the University of Arkansas, studying agricultural business with a pre-law concentration. She currently serves as the vice president of Collegiate Farm Bureau and vice president of operations for Delta Delta Delta.

“I am excited to be working with Arkansas Farm Bureau and looking forward to learning how to best serve the agricultural community of Arkansas,” said Eichenberger.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com