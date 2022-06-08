Cartwright joins Arkansas Farm Bureau Commodity Team

Boone County native to work with aquaculture, dairy and forestry

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation has announced Jake Cartwright has joined the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs Department as a director of Commodity Activities and Economics. In his role, he will assume duties and responsibilities associated with the Aquaculture, Dairy and Forestry Divisions.

His work will include the implementation of Farm Bureau policy affecting each of the agricultural commodities and he will be responsible for economic analysis and commodity-specific programs and activities surrounding Aquaculture, Dairy and Forestry.

A native of Harrison, Cartwright is currently working on his graduate degree in agribusiness economics from Southern Illinois University (SIU). Cartwright came to Arkansas Farm Bureau after working as manager of the university beef center, which is part of the SIU University Farms. In that position, Cartwright oversaw four other graduate student workers and advised the administration on decisions related to farm goals, including herd and forage management, hay production and breeding decisions.

Cartwright earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture business and animal science from the College of the Ozarks and pursued graduate studies in animal science at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Southern Illinois. While working on his undergraduate degree at College of the Ozarks, he served as treasurer and then president of the college’s Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter.

"Jake's agricultural economics background coupled with his experience in production agriculture will allow him to immediately connect with our farmers," said Evan Teague, vice president of commodity and regulatory affairs. "And being a native Arkansan, he understands the state and the challenges faced by our members as well as the opportunities that result. I am excited about what he adds to our team and anticipate he will accomplish many things on behalf of our members."

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of more than 190,000 member families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.