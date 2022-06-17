Foundation Week | Structure to Function Workshop

Last week, a group of 20 Arkansas teachers visited the Arkansas Farm Bureau headquarters in Little Rock for a special “Structure to Function” Teacher Workshop, where they learned about soil structure, pollinators, soil textures and types, leaves and other topics designed to spark student interest in agriculture science. The Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation joined the state Corn & Grain Sorghum Board and the Soybean Promotion Board to sponsor the training. The ArFB Foundation sponsors a variety of such efforts to promote and enhance agriculture education.