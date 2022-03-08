Johnson County Farm's Solar Efforts Earn Accolades

Theron and Jeanie Rowbotham named their Hagarville farm Infinity Ranch, because they believe that building a legacy means creating something sustainable and enduring that can be passed on again and again to future generations. The Rowbothams were recently honored with the Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, so we visited them to learn more about why they incorporated solar power into their operation, and how it could help keep their farm sustainable for years to come.