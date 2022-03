We visited Urbana Farmstead to get a taste of what owner Margie Raimondo has been up to at her Little Rock oasis. She gave us a look at her winter garden and showed us how to make a delicious, farm-fresh frittata. You can visit Urbana Farmstead as well, or, with farmers market season right around the corner, you can pick up fresh ingredients in your area and try Raimondo’s recipe for yourself!