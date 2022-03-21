The Nurserie | Farmer Profile

Rob Galloway, owner of The Nurserie in Little Rock, has been working to get his business ready for customers for the past two years, since purchasing the location from another nursery operator. The remodeling was challenging because of the pandemic, but he’s excited that things are coming together now and he invited us to come see his greenhouse and hydroponics technology and the market for local foods and goods. Learn more about this unique new "urban agriculture" operation in our latest video.