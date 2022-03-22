Dealing with Stress on the Farm | James Dixon

Just over a year ago, James Dixon and his wife Ashton moved their entire poultry farming operation from Magnolia to Hindsville in Madison County. It was difficult, but the couple succeeded and, in 2021, they were named winners of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award. Theirs is a happy story, but it’s more complicated than it seems. Along the way, James overcame difficult challenges, facing stress and personal demons and, most importantly, finding the help he needed to move forward and achieve his goals. With Stress Awareness Month coming up in April, he sat down with us to share his experiences, in hopes that it will help others in agriculture and beyond learn and overcome the challenges they may be facing.