2022 County Farm Families of the Year Named

The 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has named the 2022 County Farm Families of the Year. The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 14. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

Selection as Arkansas Farm Family of the Year include efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.

The County Farm Families of the Year are:

Arkansas, North – Jackie & Duffie Banks, Jackie & Duffie Banks Joint Venture

Arkansas, South – Daniel & Haley Smith, LOWDOH Farm Partnership

Ashley – Brian Young

Baxter – Terry & Cindy Johnson, Wing’s Creek Farm

Benton – Jim & Michele Pigeon

Boone – Josh & Amber Thomason

Bradley – Jason & Laura West

Calhoun – Caleb & Jessica Bell

Carroll – Kevin & Teresa Hostetler and Kenyon & Josie Hostetler, K&K Farms

Chicot – Mark & Annie Welty

Clark – Ted & Cindy Huneycutt and Steve & LeAnne Huneycutt

Clay – Larry K. Huckabay

Cleburne – Jared Welch, Two JJ Cattle Company

Cleveland – Brian Ashcraft, Ashcraft Farms/Cowford Farms

Conway – Barry, Robert & Bart Stobaugh, Stobaugh Bros. Farms

Craighead – Brian Kelly, Quality Gladiolus Gardens

Crawford – Eddie & Brenda Tweedy

Crittenden – Matt Rogers & family

Cross – Steve & Corbin Hess, Steve Hess Farm Partnership/Corbin Hess

Dallas – Edward & Mary Parham, Parham Family Tree Farm

Desha – Chris Dunnahoe

Drew – Alice, Rocky & Alicia Lindsey, Peyton Place Farms

Faulkner – Mike & Karen Reynolds, Pin Oak Club Lambs

Franklin – Aaron Mantooth, 4M Farm

Fulton – Justin & Lacey Lingenfelter, 4L Farm

Garland – Braziel family

Grant – Marks, Hannah & Cole Mitchell, Mitchell's Hot Hen Farms, Inc

Greene – Terry & Clay Smith families

Hempstead – Tim & Jana Robertson

Hot Spring – Riggan family, Grazin' R Farm

Howard – Brandon & Samantha Manasco family

Independence – Ben & Mandy Hays, B & M Hays Farm

Izard – Cecil Morehead family

Jackson – Jeff & Lisa Rowlett

Jefferson – Brett & Juli Stewart

Johnson – Sisk family, Rockin' S Farms

Lafayette – Justin Spence family

Lawrence – Joe Wallis/Wallis family, Bilbrey Century Farm

Lee – Barry Jones family, Borderline Farms

Little River – Terry & Parker Smith families, Boudreaux Farms

Lonoke – Bob & Carlotta Barnhill and family, Barnhill Orchards

Madison – Brent Hargis Family, Ozark Mountain Produce

Marion – Cody & Misty Burrow family

Mississippi – Cissell family

Monroe – Chase Swindle

Montgomery – Jacob Hill

Nevada – Chance Cummings

Newton – Shawn, Chrystal, Ashlyn & Ellison Willis, Shop Creek Farm Mules & More

Ouachita – Tyler Farms & Ranch

Perry – Farnam family

Phillips – Clay Young, Young and Company

Poinsett – Dustin Faulkner, 26 Ditch Farms

Polk – Monte & Kystal Hostetler, MK Ranch

Pope – Doug & Carla Spence family

Prairie – Tyler & Meagan Gore, T & M Cattle Company

Pulaski – Charlotte & Aaron Highfill

Randolph – Toney family

St. Francis – Lindsey Brothers

Searcy – Shane, Michelle, Rylee & Tate Kelly, 4K Farms

Sebastian – Caleb, Hannah, Thadd & Halle Crelia

Sevier – Josh Walker, Red Bud Farms

Sharp – Chance & Kate Battles, Battles Cattle Company

Stone – Owen Brickell family

Union – Buddy Henley family: Buddy, Pat & Ray Henley, Henley Feed Store

Van Buren – Steve & Pam Bone, Bone Land & Cattle

Washington – Tim/Tyler Whorton

White – Sandra & Rickey Wright and Frances Byrd, Byrd Ranch

Woodruff – Shawn & Kelly Peebles family, Shawn Peebles Organic Farms

Yell – Vernon "Cotton" & Elise Morrison

The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with the selection of top farm families in each county and culminates in December with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year, who then go on to represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farm of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.

Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.