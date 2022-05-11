Passing it On | Colt Starting with Top Hand Clinics

Like many aspects of agriculture, colt starting, horse training and horsemanship are often generationally passed down. But what if there isn’t another generation to pass those skills to or what if there’s no one left in the family to learn from? We spent some time with Top Hand Clinics and Crossroads Cowboy Church in Hot Spring County to learn how they’re working to ensure future generations have access to the knowledge required to use equine for agriculture and hobby purposes.