Community Champion Becomes ArFB Member

Annie Abrams is an Arkansas legend, and now she’s a member of Arkansas Farm Bureau! A retired educator and nationally recognized civic and political activist, Abrams is now 90 and staying busy by helping distribute Arkansas Farm Bureau Election Directories. ArFB Vice President of Public Affairs & Government Relations Stanley Hill and ArFB Vice President of Organization & Member Programs Justin Reynolds visited Abrams at her home to present her with her honorary membership in appreciation of her efforts and for being a champion in her community.