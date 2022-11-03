Teague, Bailey Draw New Assignments at ArFB

Evan Teague

Evan Teague has been named Vice President of Environmental Issues at Arkansas Farm Bureau, where he will focus on the intersection of agricultural and environmental issues. He previously served the organization as Vice President of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs.

John Bailey will assume responsibilities as Vice President of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs and will have management responsibility for the employees who direct the state’s commodity checkoff programs, Farm Bureau’s economic research, as well as state and federal regulatory analysis.

John Bailey

“Arkansas Farm Bureau has been a pioneer in providing this type of focus on environmental issues,” said Jeff Pitchford, executive vice president for Arkansas Farm Bureau. “I am excited that Evan’s background and experiences will be brought together to focus exclusively on the environmental issues that surround agriculture.”

Teague joined ArFB in 2004 as the organization’s first Environmental Specialist and later became the Director of Environmental & Regulatory Affairs. He spent almost eight years as an engineering consultant before joining ArFB. He holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Arkansas, and a bachelor’s degree in engineering with a civil concentration from Arkansas State University.

Teague was appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Nutrient Water Quality Trading Advisory Panel, where he chaired the Non-Point Source Subcommittee. An Arkansas registered professional engineer, Teague is also a member of professional and trade organizations such as the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environmental Association, Arkansas Environmental Federation, Water Environment Federation, American Society of Civil Engineers, and the Arkansas Society of Professional Engineer.

Bailey has deep management experience. He joined Farm Bureau in 2016, and most recently served as Director of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs. Bailey also spent 16 years with the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality, ending his tenure there as senior operations manager and assistant chief, where he managed more than 50 staff members. He also worked four years as a supervisor for Baxter Healthcare in Mountain Home.

Bailey holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Arkansas. He also holds designations as a Registered Professional Engineer and is on the board of directors for the Illinois River Watershed Partnership. He now serves on the Nutrient Water Quality Trading Advisory Panel.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of almost 190,000 member families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.