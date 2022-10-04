Logging On: Arkansas Center for Forest Business Ribbon

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Arkansas Center for Forest Business, a new addition to the Arkansas Forest Resources Center and the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. The center was created to work on market-based solutions to forest resource issues and enhance the economic competitiveness of Arkansas’ forestry sector in a global economy. Arkansas Farm Bureau was a strong supporter of the Center’s creation, so we attended the event and spoke to Professor Matthew Pelkki and Dean Michael Blazier of the College of Forestry, Agriculture & Natural Resources, about the big day and what’s ahead.