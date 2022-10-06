Oxner joins Arkansas Farm Bureau Commodity Team

Tyler Oxner has joined the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation as a director of Commodity Activities and Economics. He will provide economic and regulatory guidance as well as be the staff coordinator with the organization’s Aquaculture, Forestry, and Wheat and Feed Grains commodity divisions.

A native of Marvell (Phillips County), where his family still farms, Oxner comes to ArFB after working with Scott Agri Crop Marketers, where he helped farmers managed marketing risk while evaluating commodity futures markets and helped manage client relationships across four states.

He also spent four years with Rabo AgriFinance, assisting farmers with their business structure, financial analysis, projected revenues/expenses and loan facilitation.

Oxner holds a master’s degree in agricultural economics and an undergraduate degree in agricultural business, both from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

"We are very excited to bring Tyler’s skillset to our team,” said Evan Teague, ArFB’s vice president of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs (CRA). “His experiences, first on his family’s farming operation, as well as his work in agricultural marketing and finance over the past five years, will no doubt provide our members with insights that will help them make informed decisions.”

In addition to Oxner’s hiring, Teague announced that he had adjusted other staffing assignments in the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs department. John McMinn, who joined the CRA team in Jan. 2020, has added responsibilities for the Soybean division, along with his work with the Specialty Crops commodity division and Local Foods marketing. Jake Cartwright, who joined ArFB earlier this year, has assumed responsibilities for the Beef, Dairy and Equine commodity divisions.

"We think these adjustments have positioned our department to deliver value to our members,” Teague said. “Each have experiences in those areas that will help them speak with authority on the issues facing our farmers and ranchers.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of more than 190,000 member families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

