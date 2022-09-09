Get to Know the Sweats

The Sweat family of Hempstead County, the 2020 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, was recently visited by judges for the Swisher Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year competition. We spent some time on their farm to find out more about the family who will represent the state at the annual competition held in Moultrie, Ga., in October.

The Sweats are multi-generation farmers who raise cattle, sheep and hay. They also have been instrumental in creating a market for sheep and goat sales in Hope.