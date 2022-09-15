Rock City Burger Week is Just Around the Corner

Hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be devoured in droves during Rock City Burger Week in Little Rock and North Little Rock the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2.

Participating restaurants will offer a special $9 beef burger for the week-long event. Some restaurants are creating unique mouth-watering burgers just for the week, and others are featuring their most-loved burgers. Burger lovers can indulge in the offerings during the week for lunch and dinner. As an incentive to dine often, each patron can upload their receipts showing the purchase of the featured burger to the Rock City Burger Week website for a chance to win a PKGo Tailgating Grill package and gift cards to purchase beef at a local meat market in varying amounts for a first, second and third place winner. Visits to at least four different restaurants will be required.

As an added benefit, the Arkansas Food Bank will receive $1 for each of the first 1,000 burgers sold at participating restaurants by the Arkansas Beef Council.

Participating restaurants in Little Rock or North Little Rock include The Root Café, Big Whiskey’s, Hill Station, Bennett’s by Keith & Co., Rosie’s Pot & Kettle, Town Pump, Loca Luna, Red Door, Diamond Bear Brewery, Skinny J’s, Dugan’s Pub, South on Main, Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, The Croissanterie, Gadwall’s Grill, McBride’s Café and Bakery, and Stone’s Throw Brewing.

For more information, visit www.RockCityBurgerWeek.com or visit us on Facebook!

Rock City Burger Week is a week-long event sponsored by the Arkansas Beef Council and beef producers in Arkansas through their $1 per head Beef Checkoff, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Ben E. Keith Foods.

About the Beef Checkoff The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Arkansas retains up to 50 cents on the dollar and forwards the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.