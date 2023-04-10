Pruss Named VP of Finance at Arkansas Farm Bureau

Leigh Pruss has been promoted to vice president of finance at the Arkansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest membership organization and the leading advocate for agriculture and rural Arkansas.

Pruss replaced Mike Solomon, who retired after 35 years of service at Farm Bureau.

A native of Little Rock, Pruss has worked at Farm Bureau for 18 years, most recently as director of finance. She joined ArFB in 2005 as a senior accountant after three years at Thomas & Thomas. A certified public accountant, she holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Central Arkansas, and an MBA from UA-Little Rock.

Pruss will manage a team of eight accounting staff who provide financial and accounting support for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation and its subsidiaries, including the Farm Bureau Building, Inc., Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation, Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation, Farm Bureau-Romeo Ennis Short Memorial Foundation, Arkansas Casualty Investment Corporation, and Arkansas Farm Bureau Investment Corporation.

The team’s accounting functions include accounting information systems, receivables/payables, deposits, tax work, financial analysis, inter-company allocations and consolidations, as well as the county records program, which provides accounting information systems, bookkeeping, payroll, income tax preparation and financial statement preparation for 75 county Farm Bureau entities. Arkansas Farm Bureau and its county affiliates are tax-exempt under 501(c)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is the state’s largest agricultural advocacy group, working to improve farm and rural life. With almost 190,000 member families, ArFB represents roughly 1 in 4 Arkansans.

