Arkansas Farm Bureau Launches Ag Innovation Challenge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., August 24 – Arkansas Farm Bureau has launched the Ag Innovation Challenge, a statewide business competition that showcases Arkansas startups developing innovative solutions to address challenges facing Arkansas farmers, ranchers and rural communities. The challenge is presented in partnership with Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. The application window is open now and closes Oct. 8.

Challenge applicants must represent a for-profit business and submit a business plan, business pitch, product images and other assets for review. Judges will review all applications and select five semi-finalists to present at the Arkansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Nov. 30 with a winner and runner-up announced at the meeting in Little Rock.

“We’re excited to hear from Arkansas-based companies who are investing in innovative solutions that serve our members,” says Philip Powell, director of local affairs and rural development at Arkansas Farm Bureau. “We continue to search for ways to bring value and build community for our members and I’m hopeful this competition will advance the work we’re doing in a meaningful way.”

Cash prizes totaling $15,000 will be awarded to the top two businesses, with the winner receiving $7,500 and the runner-up earning $5,000. There will also be a People’s Choice award winner to be awarded $2,500.

Entrepreneurs entering the contest must be 18 and a current member of Arkansas Farm Bureau.

The Ag Innovation Challenge application can be found here. For more information, please contact Philip Powell at Philip.Powell@arfb.com.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com