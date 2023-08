Rodeo ropers and steer wrestlers across Southwest Arkansas practice with Corriente cattle grown on Grazin R Farms in Donaldson. The cattle, first brought to what is now Mexico by the Conquistadores, are small-framed, hearty, easy-to-care for cattle with extra lean beef. Watch to learn more about these smaller Longhorns and how the Riggans raise them as a family on their Hot Spring County farm.