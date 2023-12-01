Dec. 1, 2023

Arkansas Farm Bureau Honors Women Leaders

Lee County, Independence County’s Ida Ruth Jones receive awards

LITTLE ROCK — The Women’s Leadership Committee from Lee County is the Outstanding County Women’s Program award winner for 2023. The group was recognized Nov. 30 during Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 89th Annual Conference at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Committee chair Kerry Stiles accepted the award for Lee County.

“I’m so proud of our committee and the recognition of the hard work we’ve put in for our community this year,” Stiles said. “The passion we have for helping our county is evident in our county every day and we’re so proud to see that commitment recognized on a statewide level.”

Each year, Arkansas Farm Bureau honors the county Women’s Leadership Committee that exhibits exemplary support of its county organization, activities and goals. These committees are a vital part of the county Farm Bureau organizations as they plan and implement programs and activities that are an important part of Farm Bureau’s mission. They conduct community-based activities and programs involving Ag in the Classroom, farm tours, commodity promotion, safety, health, agricultural policy and more.

Throughout the year, members of the Lee County committee visited local schools to teach students about agriculture, recycled more than 750 pairs of blue jeans, provided car seats and bags for foster children in their county, supported food backpack programs in school districts across the community, and so much more.

Helen Williams of Independence County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee received the Arkansas Farm Bureau Women’s Diamond Award, which honors a county Farm Bureau leader whose volunteer efforts are above and beyond the norm.

Williams has been volunteering for Farm Bureau for nearly three decades, supporting food programs in her community and volunteering to read agriculture books in local schools. She was previously a Women’s Leadership Voting Delegate and, in her spare time, volunteers for the Volunteer Christian Builders organization alongside her husband.

“This award belongs to our entire committee for the time invested in promoting agriculture and educating our community about the important role our farms play for all of us,” Williams said. “We’ve been blessed by God beyond measure, and we love to share that, hoping that our work has been a testament to the values of Farm Bureau.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Steve Eddington

(501) 912-6559

Steve.Eddington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475