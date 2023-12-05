Dec. 5, 2022

Perry County Competitor Named Discussion Meet Winner

Erbach wins the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet

LITTLE ROCK — Nicole Erbach Casa (Perry County)won the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet at the Arkansas Farm Bureau 89th Annual Convention on Nov. 30 in Little Rock. Erbach will now compete in January at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City.

The discussion meet allows young farm leaders to demonstrate problem-solving and verbal presentation skills while discussing their views on agriculture issues. There were 14 competitors in the discussion meet. Erbach won $7,000 courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.

“The YF&R Discussion Meet is an example of the thought-sharing, advocacy and solution work that happens within the Farm Bureau organization each and every day,” said Erbach, “As a first-generation farmer, it’s an honor to be selected to represent young farmers and ranchers in Arkansas on a national scale. I look forward to focusing on the important issues facing our industry as I prepare for the competition in January.”

Erbach and her husband Blake raise cattle in Perry County. She also works off the farm as a product manager for Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC). She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, with degrees in geology and political science.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

