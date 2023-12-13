2023 Lead Award Winner | President's Award | Searcy Co

Searcy County Farm Bureau was announced as the 2023 ArFB President’s Award winner at the organization’s State Convention in Little Rock. This is the top award in the LEAD awards program in which Farm Bureau recognizes counties all over the state for their hard work in promoting agriculture and educating the public on the importance farmers and ranchers play in everyday life.

Hot Spring and Cross County Farm Bureau’s were the runners up this year. All three counties were strong contenders and had excellent programs. All counties are encouraged to strive for this top award and work toward the goal of being one of the top programs in the state. These awards are meant to recognize and encourage counties but also to use as a program of work for the year to fulfill the overall mission of Farm Bureau in being the state’s leading voice for agriculture.