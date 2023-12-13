Arkansas Farm Bureau Hires Garrett and Rotton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 13 — Jared Garrett and Justin Rotton have been hired at the Arkansas Farm Bureau, Garrett as a member of the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs Department and Rotton as a part of the Public Relations team.

Garrett will serve as director of commodity activities and economics and will oversee poultry, swine and small ruminant commodity divisions while providing policy and regulatory insight for those commodities. Rotton, a public relations specialist, will focus on telling interesting and educational agriculture stories from across Arkansas.

Garrett has spent his entire career in the agriculture industry, mainly focusing on poultry production. He most recently served as a breeder service tech with Pilgrim’s, one of the world’s largest poultry producers. He is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University.

Rotton, an Emmy-nominated videographer, previously served as chief photographer for KARK/Fox 16 News and most recently as deputy chief of communications for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Justin is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas.

“As an organization, we’re constantly searching for ways to bring more value to our members and more awareness to the agriculture industry,” said Jarrod Yates, Executive Vice President, Arkansas Farm Bureau. “The experience and insight that both Jared and Justin bring to the ArFB Federation will be incredibly valuable and we look forward to having them on our team.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 190,000 families across the state, working to improve farm and rural life.

