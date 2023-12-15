Purple Circle Club Inducts Class of 2023

71st Annual Event Honors 162 Inductees

LITTLE ROCK — The Purple Circle Club inducted 162 students, representing more than 240 awards at a ceremony Dec. 9 in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club, created in 1952, recognizes youth exhibitors who achieved championship honors with livestock projects at the Arkansas State Fair.

Arkansas Power and Light Company, now known as Entergy Arkansas, sponsored the event for 53 years until Arkansas Farm Bureau took the lead role in 2005 and now coordinates the program. There were 38 inductees in the inaugural Purple Circle Club class of 1952.

“Induction into the Purple Circle Club is a testament to the dedication, hard work and passion shown by students who participated in livestock showing this year,” said Dan Wright, Arkansas Farm Bureau president. “Our commitment to this program is deeply rooted in our dedication to the future of Arkansas agriculture. We take great pride in our support for agricultural youth programs and activities, fostering the growth and development of our state's future leaders.”

Students recognized at the ceremony competed in these categories: Breeding Cattle, Commercial Steers/Heifers, Dairy Cattle, Cattle Showmanship, Goats, Lambs, Sheep, Rabbits, Poultry, Swine.

Photos from the even can be found here.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

