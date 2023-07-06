2023 YF&R Excellence in Ag Finalist | Heiser Family

Meet Chris and Brooklyn Heiser of Lamar (Johnson Co.), they are finalists for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Excellence in Ag Award. The Heisers have a commercial and registered cattle herd of SimAngus and angus cattle. Off the farm, Chris manages Wilkins Farms and Brooklyn manages Sweet Treats Sandwich and Pie Shop. Learn more about the couple, their growing farm and their desire to give back to their community and agriculture.