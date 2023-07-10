2023 YF&R Excellence in Ag Award | Kelley Family

Meet Reed and Sarah Kelley of Saltillo (Faulkner Co.), they are finalists for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award. The Kelleys own Big and Rich Cattle Company. From their commercial cattle herd they sell replacement heifers and background and finish their own steers. Through their farm and careers, it is evident that Reed and Sarah are passionate about serving others. Learn more about the couple, their daughter, and how they have grown their farm from humble beginnings.