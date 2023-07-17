Arkansas Farm Bureau Officers and Leaders Conference in Hot Springs

Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 75th annual Officers and Leaders Conference is set for July 20 - 21 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Themed Navigating the Future, the event will feature professional development sessions, commodity division meetings, recognition of outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher families, and wrapping up with a keynote from Steve Roberts, a former football coach. The annual event is expected to draw more than 500 Farm Bureau leaders to Hot Springs.

Workshops at the conference will cover topics and issues important to the agriculture industry such as sustainable production practices, net metering and demand rates, among others. ArFB’s summer commodity division meetings will be held to discuss potential policy issues impacting every commodity produced in Arkansas.

“The future of agriculture is essential for every citizen of our state and we must work together to ensure our industry is prepared to take on the challenges that lie ahead,” said Rich Hillman, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau and a sixth-generation farmer from Carlisle. “In order to be prepared, we’ve asked ArFB leaders from all 75 Arkansas counties to take a short break from their operations and focus on the future of our industry for the greater good.”

ArFB will also announce winners of its Young Farmer & Rancher competitions, which identify and highlight successful farm and ranch operations and the young farmers who are engaged in those efforts.

See the full event itinerary here.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 Arkansas families working to improve agriculture and rural life.