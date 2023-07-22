ArFB Women’s Leadership Diamond Award Recipient | Ida Ruth Jones

Ida Ruth Jones has been actively involved as a Farm Bureau member for more than 60 years; her hard work on the Women’s Leadership Committee, her dedication to continue to serve after her husband was elected to the state board and her outstanding efforts to represent agriculture in education and the public arena are just a few of the reasons she was named the Arkansas Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Diamond Award Recipient in 2022. Watch our latest video to learn more about her and her Farm Bureau legacy.