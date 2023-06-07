Elderberry is one of the more commonly used medicinal plants in the world, often taken as a supplement to treat cold and flu symptoms. Matt Gal, who works at the UA Fruit Research Station in Clarksville, and his wife, Summer, are starting an elderberry farm in Oark (30 minutes north of Clarksville). They plan to market syrup, teas and salves made with elderberries and other herbs grown on their farm. Arkansas Farm Bureau members have a longstanding policy to support new horticultural growers like the Gal family and we're excited to see this new development in our industry.