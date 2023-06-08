Arkansas Farm Bureau selects summer interns

Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) has named three college students for summer internships across the organization. The purpose of the internship program is to expand professional skills while gaining experience with the advocacy work done by the organization on behalf of the state’s rural communities and agriculture industry.

Taylor Hoover, Southern Arkansas University

Taylor Hoover, a Vilonia native, will work within three areas at ArFB: commodity and regulatory affairs, organization and member programs, and public affairs and government relations departments. Hoover will focus on research and data collection, with a specific focus on commodity and ag industry sectors. She is a junior studying agricultural education at Southern Arkansas University. Download photo here.

“I’m blessed to have been afforded this opportunity to become a greater advocate for agriculture,” Hoover said.

Catelyn Parker, Arkansas State University

Catelyn Parker, a Carlisle native, will work with the marketing division. Parker is a senior at Arkansas State University, studying agricultural business with an emphasis on management and marketing. She currently serves as president of the Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter at Arkansas State. Her responsibilities will include creative strategy, promotional planning, social media activation, digital photography, graphic design, web management and event planning. Download photo here.



“Farm Bureau has a community built around its members like no other,” Parker said. “Immersing myself within that community is going to help me see and understand Arkansas agriculture.”

Noralee Townsend, University of Arkansas

Noralee Townsend, a Rose Bud native, will work within the organization’s public relations department, focusing on content generation, graphic design, video production and other communications disciplines. Townsend is a senior at the University of Arkansas, studying agricultural communications and agricultural leadership with minors in agricultural business and events management. She currently serves as vice president of UA’s Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter and is an officer for National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. Download photo here.



“I am excited to be working with Arkansas Farm Bureau to help advocate for agriculture around the state,” Townsend said.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com