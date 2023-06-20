Yates Named EVP at Arkansas Farm Bureau

Jarrod Yates has been named executive vice president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, whose board of directors chose him on Monday to lead the staff functions for the agricultural advocacy organization. He will report to ArFB’s board of directors.



Yates, 42, has served for the past two years as director of public affairs and government relations for ArFB, where he led the national affairs efforts. He spent 2014-21 helping lead the governmental relations function Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield before joining Farm Bureau. He was chief of staff for Congressman Mike Ross from 2009-2011.



Yates was born in Fayetteville and raised in Prescott (Nevada County), which he considers his hometown. His family has farmed most of his life. He currently has a cattle operation along with his father and brother in Nevada County. They were previously involved in the poultry business.



“This is a critical time for the Arkansas Farm Bureau,” said Rich Hillman, a farmer from Carlisle who serves as president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “The promotion of Jarrod Yates will help us bring an extreme focus on several important and timely issues, including working through a Farm Bill, offering a healthcare benefit to our members and reinforcing Farm Bureau’s role as the largest agricultural advocate in our state.”



Arkansas Farm Bureau was founded in 1935 to provide agricultural advocacy in support of the state’s farm and ranch communities.



“The challenge of Farm Bureau is to ensure that farmers and ranchers are an engaged part of our organization,” Yates said. “Collectively, they make up our state’s largest economic engine. Ensuring their needs are reflected and conveyed effectively to lawmakers, regulators and decision makers is the most important function of our organization.



“I am humbled by the faith and trust our board has demonstrated by this decision. I will do my best to ensure the mission of Farm Bureau continues to be the focus of our staff and our leaders.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 member-families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.