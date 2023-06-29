Arkansas Rice is Nice Cooking Contest Winners Announced

Aubreigh Scissom, 14, and Katelyn Roy, also 14, were the winners in their respective categories in the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Rice Is Nice Youth Cooking Contest, June 27 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock. Scissom’s Baked Rice Pudding recipe won the “Party Ideas” category, while Roy’s Pressure Cooker Cheesy Chicken and Rice earned the top spot in the “Main Dish” category.

Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were 11-year-old Kemmer Gurley, daughter of Jarrett and Allison Gurley of Brinkley in second place, and 11-year-old Bentley Ray, son of James and Pamela Ray of Ravenden Springs in third place.

Other finalists in the Main Dish category were 13-year-old Callie White, daughter of Jeffery and Connie White of Conway in second place and 14 -year-old Justin Morris Jr., son of Justin and Crystal Morris of Walnut Ridge in third place.

Aubreigh is the daughter of Donna Shepard and lives in Plainview. “I love my recipe because it is delicious, sweet and extra creamy with a hint of cinnamon,” said Aubreigh. “I started with my great aunt’s recipe and modified it to my taste, which makes it extra-special.”

Aubreigh Scissom, winner of the “Party Ideas” category, work on her filling for her Baked Rice Pudding.

Katelyn is the daughter Barry and Cynthia Roy from Clarendon. Katelyn loves her dish for its simplicity. “It’s great for weeknight dinners and good for those with food allergies,” she said.

Katelyn Roy, winner of the “Main Dish” category, prepares chicken for her Pressure Cooker Cheesy Chicken and Rice.

The six finalists were selected from the winners of Rice is Nice contests conducted by county Farm Bureau organizations.

