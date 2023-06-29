Northwest and Central Arkansas Youth Win Top Honors for Their Recipes

Ten-year-old Bailey Dobbs of Prairie Grove and 14-year-old Emma Wilson of Vilonia took first place in their respective categories in the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest, June 27 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock. Dobbs’ Creamy Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas recipe won the “Main Dishes” category, while Wilson’s Mini Chocolate Cream Pies desert earned the top spot in the “Party Ideas” category.

Emma Wilson, winner of the “Party Ideas” category adds finishing touches to her Mini Chocolate Cream Pies.

Other finalists in the Main Dishes category were 10-year-old Andy Ferren of Searcy in second place, 17-year-old Wapiti Mefford of Jasper in third place and 13-year-old Addie Jones of Little Rock in fourth place.

Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were 15-year-old Evan Wagner of Casa in second place and 14-year-old Aubrey Ottens of Sheridan in third place.

Bailey is the daughter of Joey and Alicia Dobbs. “I love this recipe because the enchiladas have an amazing fresh taste,” Dobbs said. “My family enjoys enchiladas so making these at home makes everyone happy and lets us make them with as much dairy products as we wish.”

Bailey Dobbs, winner of the “Main Dish” category presents her Creamy Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas to the judges of the State Dairy Foods Contest.

Emma is the daughter of Don and Lisa Wilson. Emma said she was happy to have the opportunity to participate. “I like the sweet and salty combinations along with the way the dairy ingredients come together. Plus, the single servings of the mini chocolate cream pies are easily transported making them great to take to events,” she said.

The seven finalists were selected from dairy foods contests conducted by 40 county Farm Bureau organizations. June is National Dairy Month, and it is the 66th year for Arkansas Farm Bureau to conduct the contest that promotes the state dairy industry.

View and download photos here.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 member-families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.