Most Arkansas farms await warmer temperatures before planting, but soybeans and corn have been up since March 3 at Miles Farms in McGehee. Crazy? Matt Miles and his son, Layne, dropped seed early last year and harvested more than double the Desha County bushel average for beans. This spring they've doubled down, adding corn (Feb. 22) and another early bean planting on Feb. 20. Watch the experimenters' story here.