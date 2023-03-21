Firmer, fewer seeds, thinner skin and delicious flavor. Muscadine connoisseurs and raisers get ready for the release of two new varieties this fall from the University of Arkansas’ Fruit Research Station north of Clarksville.

The fruit breeding program’s first muscadine releases will be fresh market, eating varieties developed by Dr. Margret Worthington. Insiders say the yet-to-be named diversities are more like a grape or ‘indoor fruit.’

More than 25 fruit types have been developed at the research station since 1948 when Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation and Johnson County Peach Growers Association teamed to open what was then called the ‘Peach Substation.’ A world-renowned blackberry program blossomed with varieties developed at the station now being raised on every cotenant (except Antarctica). Most blackberries purchased in stores and markets have roots to Clarksville.

Active crossing and selection in blackberries, peaches/nectarines, and muscadines are done of the 210-acrea station. Also, selection testing of table and wine grapes, blueberries, and apples; and variety testing and evaluations of peaches/nectarines, muscadine grapes, blueberries, pecans, and hops all happen at the research station.

For more on the new muscadines, watch: