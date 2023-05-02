2023 County Farm Families of the Year Announced

The 76th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has annouced its 2023 County Farm Families of the Year.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.

The county Farm Families of the Year are:

Arkansas, North – Clint & Lana Roth; Roth Farms; Stuttgart

Arkansas, South – Matthew & Casey Green; M & C Green Farm Partnership; Stuttgart

Baxter – Tony & Susan Chamberlain, Steve & Jennifer Ellison, Jordan Ellison; Faraway Vineyard; Gamaliel

Benton – Wes & Laura Evans; Evans Farms; Gentry

Boone – Brian and Tammy Lemon & family; Lemon Farm; Lead Hill

Bradley – Brad & Melissa Harrod; Brad Harrod Farms; Hermitage

Calhoun – Joey Blann; JB Cattle; Hampton

Chicot –Mike Myers, Steven Myers & Eric Myers; Myers Farms; Eudora

Clark – Robert & Kristy Benight; 3B Farms; Okolona

Clay – Brock & Fallon Russell; Piggott

Cleburne – Shaun & Candace Mason; Shaun & Candace Mason Farm; Edgemont

Cleveland – Jason & Debbie Young; Warren

Columbia – Chad & Jamie Daniel; 777 Farms; Magnolia

Conway – John Maus & family; Maus Pecan Farm; Morrilton

Craighead – Jonathan Bobbit/Bobbitt Family; JAB Farms; Lake City

Crawford – Jared, Jessie, Dakota & Hailey Williams; Williams Farms; Mulberry

Crittenden – Bob & Will Gammill; Smokey Alley Farm Partnership; Crawfordsville

Cross – Melvin, Nancy, Rusty & Kalyn Taylor; Melvin Taylor Farms; Wynne

Dallas – Troy & Amberlee Ray; Ray 5 Farm; Carthage

Drew – Stephen & Dustin Day; Stephen & Dustin Day Farms; McGehee

Faulkner – Tucker family; H&D Tucker Farms; Conway

Franklin – Austin Sampley; Sampley Farms; Charleston

Fulton – Derek & Karen Hall family; Lick Creek Cattle; Salem

Garland – Jeff & Traci Britt; Britt Family Farm; Royal

Grant – D.J. & Lisa Ray; Oak Hill Farms; Sheridan

Greene – Randy Gray & Brad Gray families; Gray Farms; Beech Grove

Hempstead – Mark & Judy Anderson; AA Farms; Hope

Hot Spring – Jeremy & Magen Allen; JA Farms; Bismarck

Howard – Mark & Sarah Myers; Nashville

Independence – Chad Treadway; Treadway Farms; Magness

Izard – Toby Smith; CT Cattle; Melbourne

Jackson – Bill & Carey Robertson; CWC Farm; Bradford

Jefferson – Kyle & Andrea Sealy; K & A Sealy Farms; White Hall

Johnson – Jeremy & Shirley Hatchett; Hatchett Family Farm; London

Lafayette – Reid & Abby Hays; Hays Farms; Bradley

Lawrence – Fred & Bryan Schmidt; Green Wing Farms, llc; Walnut Ridge

Lee – Clayton Long; Longshot Farms; Moro

Little River – Tyler Davis family; Tyler Davis Family Farm; Ashdown

Logan – Mark & Rhonda Rhein; Paris

Lonoke – Landon & Todd Pool; Pool Fisheries, Inc.; Lonoke

Madison – Kenny & Megan Harris family; Huntsville

Marion – Terry Phillips; Phillips Farm; Everton

Mississippi – The Donner family; Blackwater Farms/Donner Farms; Manila

Monroe – David & Megan Dunn; Dunn's Fish Farm; Brinkley

Montgomery – Brandon & Heidee Jackson; BHJ Farms; Mount Ida

Nevada – Brandon & Megan Tullis family; Prescott

Newton – Ryan & Cristan Martin; Buckhorn Farms; Deer

Ouachita – Jimmy & Kathy Starr; Ouachita Valley Angus; Camden

Perry – Keith Lawson; Lawson Farms; Houston

Phillips – Stan Lewis; SSR Farms/Lou Lane Farms; Barton

Poinsett – Jeffe Flye & Logan White; White Flye Farms; Weona

Polk – Rodney & Samantha Sellers; Vandervoort

Pope – Keith, April & Blake Holbrook; Holbrook Farms; Atkins

Prairie – Thomas Joe English; English Family Farm Partnership; Des Arc

Pulaski – Doug & Sheree Meyer; Rusty Tractor Vineyards; Little Rock

Randolph – Hardin family; Hardin Farms; Pocahontas

St. Francis – Drew & Kenlee Flowers; Flowers Farms Partnership; Palestine

Saline – Wade Marshall & Deana McKinight families; Salt Box Farm; Benton

Searcy – Sid & Lea Ann Lowrance; Lowrance Farms; Marshall

Sebastian – Tracy & Julie Leonard; Huntington

Sevier – Steven Wagner; DeQueen

Sharp – Josh & Sissy Gray; Gray Livestock & Cattle/Joshua 24:15, llc; Williford

Stone – Dayton McCarty family; Dayton McCarty Farm; Mountain View

Union – Casey Wooten & Cindy Wooten; Strong

Van Buren – Adam & Darla McJunkins family; Bar Mc Ranch; Dennard

Washington – Travis, Ashley, Griffin, Owen & Evan Appel; Appel Farms; Elm Springs

White – Brandon Cain Family; Cain Farms; Griffithville

Woodruff – Brian & Melissa Alumbaugh; McCrory

Yell – Nick & Jamie Taylor; Rafter T Ranch, Inc.; Havana

The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced June 13. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, who then represent Arkansas at the Southeastern Expo Farmer of the Year event in Georgia. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.

Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Ashley Wallace

(501) 228-1521

ashley.wallace@arfb.com