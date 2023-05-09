Northeast Rice Research Ground Breaking

A 600-acre rice research and extension center aims to open next summer in Poinsett County. The University of Arkansas System Division of Ag officially broke ground Tuesday, May 9, for the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center near Greenfield. The center plans to provide rice research and be an education hub for agriculture in the state. NERREC has a 32-acre surface water reservoir, 16 acres of bottomland hardwoods and 13 miles of farm roads. ArFB was proud to attend the event and to have assisted in securing funding for the facility.