A Report on H2A Challenges from D.C., Brisket for School Lunch and Much More!

Today’s episode covers the latest from that ag labor working group, which is led by Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford. We also have the data on China’s largest soybean purchase in months and you’ll hear about a really cool school lunch program that is feeding kids locally grown beef and pork.

If you’re looking for the link to the Ag Labor Working Group report, it’s here: https://agriculture.house.gov/policy/agricultural-labor-working-group.htm