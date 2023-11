Arkansas Farm Bureau salutes veterans. Retired U.S. Army vet Michael Tyler, who was deployed 7 times (5 combat tours, 2 peace-keeping tours), owns Tyler Farms and Ranch in Camden. It offers a variety of products from fruit to fresh eggs and cattle to chestnuts. You can read more about Tyler by visiting https://arkag.arfb.com/combat-veteran-finds-solace-on-farm/ or visit tylerfarmsandranch.com.