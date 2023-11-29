Nov. 29, 2023

Michael Lee Earns Farm Bureau Leadership Award

Award honors memory of late Arkansas Farm Bureau President Stanley Reed



LITTLE ROCK — Michael Lee of Conway is the 2023 recipient of the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award from the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. Lee accepted the award Nov. 30 during the organization’s 89th annual conference at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman and Charlene Reed, widow of ArFB’s late president, presented the award.

Lee serves as vice president of the Faulkner County Farm Bureau board and is a past member of the state Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee. In addition, Lee has served as president of the Faulkner County Cattleman’s Association and currently serves as an area vice president on the state board.

“Michael has been a huge asset to the agriculture industry in this state, serving as a leader who is not afraid to do the work required to advocate farmers and ranchers of Arkansas” said Chris Schaefers, president, Faulkner County Farm Bureau. “Whether the need is with legislators at the state capitol or in the sanctuary at his home church, Michael is a leader for his community.”

Lee is a cattle farmer and operates Flying C Ranch, a successful farm-to-fork beef business east of Conway. He and his wife Lauren also have a pecan orchard where they sell directly to the public with the help of their three daughters.

“This award means the world to me, and words don’t begin to describe the honor of winning an award named for the legacy of Stanley Reed,” said Lee. “Our family works every day to advocate for this industry that has given us so much. It’s important for us to build a better future for generations to come.”

The Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award was established in 2011 to honor the memory of the man who was president of Arkansas Farm Bureau from 2003-2008. It is awarded to an active member, 36 to 45 years of age, for outstanding leadership within their county Farm Bureau and community. It is intended to honor a county leader who has demonstrated the leadership qualities that were evident in Stanley Reed’s life and will help lead Farm Bureau into the future.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

# # #

Steve Eddington

(501) 912-6559

Steve.Eddiington@arfb.com

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

Jason.Brown@arfb.com